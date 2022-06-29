Salisbury Man Dies In Crash On Route 12

Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly crash on Route 12 near the Worcester – Wicomico County line.

According to State Police, at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday a northbound vehicle crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The northbound driver, 23-year-old Joshua Capra of Salisbury, was pronounced dead at the scene by Snow Hill EMS. A Temperanceville, Virginia woman who was driving the other vehicle was hospitalized with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team and troopers at the Berlin Barrack are still investigating the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Maryland State Police.

Salisbury EMS and the Maryland State Highway Administration also assisted in the investigation.