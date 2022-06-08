Salisbury Man Dies In Early Morning Crash

A Salisbury man died early Wednesday morning at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Route 589 at Adkins Road in Worcester County, according to Maryland State Police.

Troopers at the Berlin Barrack responded to the scene at about 3:20 a.m. A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver was going westbound and left the roadway, struck a telephone pole and hit several trees.

State Police said 26-year-old James Hutson Jr. of Salisbury was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel. He was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

Members of the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department and Maryland DOT State Highway Administration also responded.

The crash is still under investigation. Any witnesses are urged to contact MDSP at the Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101.