Guilty of 1st and 2nd degree murder, 1st and 2nd degree attempted murder and other offenses. That was the finding for 343 year old Brendon Lee Fields of Salisbury on Friday. He pleaded not guilty in the stabbing death of 62 year old Frank Donaldson of Delmar and the stabbing of 62 year old Charles Turner of Salisbury, who survived. Field’s attorney has asked for a hearing to determine if he is not criminally responsible by reason of insanity at the time the crimes were committed.