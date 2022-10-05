Salisbury Man Found Guilty of Assault

A Salisbury man has been convicted of 1st degree assault after a stabbing at Brew River last March. The jury convicted 29 year old Derrick Harmon after a two-day trial. Sentencing has been deferred pending a pre-sentence investigation. Harmon remains in custody pending sentencing.

Officials in the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office say that in the late evening hours of March 1, 2022, Harmon was involved in fight with patrons inside the Brew River Seafood House and Dock Bar on West Main Street in Salisbury. During the ongoing scuffle, Harmon pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest and lower back. The victim was treated and released from Tidal Health hospital.