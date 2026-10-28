Salisbury Man Pleads Guilty in 2006 Cold Case Murder

A 44-year-old Salisbury man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing of a woman that occurred in 2006. Tyrone Hughey entered the plea October 20th in Wicomico County Circuit Court. Sentencing was postponed until January, 2027. The case went cold after the initial investigation, but Salisbury police reopened it in 2025, locating witnesses who told investigators Hughey had admitted to killing Denise Horsey. Hughey will remain in custody pending the sentencing in this matter. Hughey is currently serving a lengthy Department of Corrections sentence on an unrelated matter.