Salisbury Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Abuse of Minor

A Salisbury man has pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor in Wicomico County Circuit Court. Court officials have deferred sentencing for 48 year old Rafael Colon-Echevarria pending receipt of a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment. Colon-Echevarria will be required to register as a Tier III Sex Offender for life and will be subject to Lifetime Sexual Offender Supervision.

Court records show that between 2015 and 2019, Colon-Echevarria sexually abused a minor child under the age of 10 within his household.

