Salisbury Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to Drug and Firearm Offenses

Stemming from an attempted traffic stop and subsequent police pursuit on July 14, 2024, 25-year-old Micah Elijah Martin of Salisbury pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with the intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and two counts of illegal possession of a regulated firearm. The Honorable Kathleen L. Beckstead, Chief Judge for the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, accepted the plea and subsequently sentenced Martin to 35 years of incarceration with all but 15 years being suspended. Five years of the sentence is a mandatory minimum sentence.

Micah Elijah Martin

Additional Information from the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County:

On July 14, 2024, an officer from the Fruitland Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Martin was an occupant. The vehicle failed to stop and proceeded to exceed the maximum speed limit in an attempt to evade the officer. After a brief vehicle and foot pursuit, officers were able to apprehend Martin. A search of the vehicle and flight path resulted in the officers locating controlled dangerous substances and drug paraphernalia.

On July 15, 2024, members of the Salisbury Police Department responded to a second location and met with a homeowner who advised he located a suspicious bag in his yard. A subsequent search of that bag resulted in the officers locating two handguns, an amount of fentanyl, and an amount of heroin along with Martin’s identification card. The yard in which the bag was located was along the flight path on which Martin lead the officers on the evening of July 14, 2024.

Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie L. Dykes commented, “Drugs and guns are a plague on our community and my Office and all County law enforcement agencies have as a priority the interdiction and prosecution of these crimes”. SA Dykes thanked the Fruitland Police Department and the Salisbury City Police Department for their work in this investigation. SA Dykes also thanked Senior Assi tant State’s Attorney, Patrizia J. Coletta, who prosecuted this case.