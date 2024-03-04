Salisbury Man Sentenced for 1st Degree Murder in Worcester County

Image courtesy Worcester County State’s Attorney

A 33 year old Salisbury man has been sentenced to life in prison on a charge of 1st degree murder. Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Brian Shockley suspended all but 50 years of Carl Lee Fuller’s life sentence and placed him on 5 years of supervised probation upon release.

According to Court records, the victim, David Pfeffer was found on St. Luke’s Road in Snow Hill unresponsive in a pool of blood with numerous injuries to the face and head. Pfeffer’s vehicle was found parked at a Delmar, DE residence and found Fuller inside. During an interview with police, Fuller admitted to killing Pfeffer with a baseball bat on October 22, 2022.

Pfeffer also admitted to entering the home and removing firearms from the residence, which he then hid in his mother’s residence along with his bloody clothing. Investigators were able to recover these items, as well as the victim’s credit card and the murder weapon, which Fuller had discarded along the roadway leaving the crime scene.