Salisbury Man Sentenced for 2020 Home Invasion

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A Salisbury man has pleaded guilty to home invasion and other offenses. Associate Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, Judge Matthew Maciarello has sentenced Marquel Taylor-James to 30 years in prison with 15 years of active incarceration in the Department of Corrections. He is ineligible for parole for at least 10 years.

In January of 2020, Taylor-James was recruited by two women to rob the victim of drugs. One woman identified herself to the victim, who opened the door and Taylor-James, who wore a black ski mask, entered with a handgun – and took drugs, cash and personal property.