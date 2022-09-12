Salisbury Man Sentenced for Animal Cruelty

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

An investigation into a dead cat has led to a conviction for Christopher Truitt of Salisbury on a charge of felony animal cruelty and 2 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty. A box containing the cat was found in December of 2021 on Dixon Road – the micro-chipped kitten had be recently adopted from the Worcester County Humane Society by Truitt. The investigation showed the cat died from blunt force trauma and strangulation and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s office identified Truitt as the suspect.

Truitt has been sentenced to 180 days in jail with all but 60 suspended to be served on House arrest. He was placed on 3 years of supervised probation and fined $300. Truitt is also prohibited from owning, possession or residing with animals for five years.