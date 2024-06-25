Salisbury Man Sentenced for Armed Robbery & Weapons Offenses

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A Salisbury man has been sentenced for armed robbery and weapons offenses. Last Friday, Judge S. James Sarbanes sentenced 32 year old Ramier Bender to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in March.

According to court papers, Bender and several associates planned an armed robbery of a juvenile victim in December of 2021. Bender arranged for the victim to meet at Bender’s home and when the victim arrived they demanded his backpack – of of Bender’s associates was armed with a handgun. The victim struggled with the gunman and was shot one time in his lower back – he survived. Bender and the others ran off.