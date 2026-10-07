Salisbury Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Motor Vehicle Thefts & Firearm Offenses

A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of using a firearm in a crime of violence and related offenses. Nineteen-year-old Bryant Brown-Clark was sentenced October 1st after being convicted by a jury in July. The sentence was at the top of the applicable guidelines. The charges stem from an October 2025 shooting on Mohawk Avenue in Salisbury. A stray bullet entered a patient’s room at a nearby nursing home. Investigators identified Brown-Clark as a suspect and arrested him after finding him driving a stolen vehicle. Authorities say the shooting appeared to target a member of a rival gang. Brown-Clark had been placed on probation just four months earlier for illegal possession of a regulated firearm and unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle. He now also faces violation of probation proceedings. State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes called ongoing gang violence among young people “simply unacceptable” and said her office and local law enforcement will continue working to combat it.