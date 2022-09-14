Salisbury Man Sentenced for Christmas Day Armed Robbery

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 20 years, suspending all but 15 years of incarceration for armed robbery after he pleaded guilty on September 2nd. Police arrested 58 year old Lamont King for an armed robbery at the Shore Stop on Parsons Road on Christmas Day in 2021.

Officials say King brandished a revolver-style starter pistol. The clerk gave King cash out of both registers and two handfuls of cigarettes before King fled the establishment. The clerk called 911 and provided operators with a description of King who was located a short time later by Salisbury Police riding his bicycle near the Shore Stop. Police detained King and located the stolen cash, cigarettes, and starter pistol on King.