Salisbury Man Sentenced for Drug Distribution

A Salisbury man has pleaded guilty to 2 counts of possession with the intent to distribute drugs. That plea was given Thursday by 61 year old Howard Peterson – and accepted by Associate Judge for the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, Matthew Maciarello who sentenced Peterson to 23 years in prison with all but 14 years suspended. When Peterson is released from prison, Peterson will be supervised by the Division of Parole and Probation for three years.

Additional information from the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s office:

Court records show that in October 2022 a traffic stop by the Wicomico County Sheriff’s office on Peterson’s vehicle turned up suboxone strips and US currency and a search of Peterson’s residence turned up cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and oxycodone as well as drug paraphernalia for packaging and distribution.