Salisbury Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking & Weapons

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A Salisbury man has been sentenced for trafficking cocaine and weapons offenses. Wicomico County officials say 24 year old Lashawn Royall pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and other offenses. He has been sentenced to 35 years in prison with all but 17 years suspended. Royall will be required to serve 5 years without the possibility of parole. Upon his release, he will be on supervised probation for 3 years.

Members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team conducted an investigation into Royall distributing drugs from a residence in Salisbury, Maryland. On June 10, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search and seizure warrant for Royall’s residence. Pursuant to the search, officers seized more than an ounce of cocaine, approximately 21 pounds of marijuana, a loaded .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun, other drug trafficking paraphernalia, $33,343.18, and a 2014 Audi A5 vehicle. Soon thereafter, members of the Sheriff’s Office received information Royall was continuing to distribute narcotics.

Consequently, on February 2, 2021, law enforcement officers again executed a search and seizure warrant for Royall’s residence. Pursuant to the February 2021 search, officers seized almost an ounce of cocaine, approximately 2 pounds of marijuana, a loaded .357-caliber revolver handgun, other drug trafficking paraphernalia, $5,649.00, and a 2006 BMW 550i vehicle. Royall is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2017 conviction for drug trafficking in the State of Delaware. As a result of the plea, Royall forfeited all items seized.