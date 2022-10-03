Salisbury Man Sentenced for Drugs and Assault

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

In early September, a Salisbury man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for drugs. Circuit Administrative Judge S. James Sarbanes sentenced Darius Deal to 20 years with all but 8 years suspended after he was convicted of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. On September 30th, Deal was sentenced to 20 years for 1st degree assault in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County. Deal’s 20 year sentence will run consecutive to his 8 year sentence.

The assault charge stemmed from an argument with his wife that turned violent when he began to strangle her. The assault was stopped by the victim’s 12 year old child – six children were in the home at the time of the assault.