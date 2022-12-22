Salisbury Man Sentenced for Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine

A First Judicial Circuit Court judge sentenced a 26-year-old Salisbury man to 20 years of incarceration with all but 12 years being suspended. A Wicomico County jury convicted Evan Byrd of one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine. This was Byrd’s first felony CDS conviction. On September 6th, members of the Salisbury City Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, after which officers found two bags of cocaine with a total weight of 48 grams, a black digital scale, and $1,580.00 in US currency. Police seized the items from the vehicle.