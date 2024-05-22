Salisbury Man Sentenced for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A 35 year old Salisbury man has been sentenced for two counts of sexual abuse of a minor. Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge Karen Dean sentenced John Mumford to an active sentence of 22 years in prison followed by five years of supervised probation under specialized sexual offender supervision and management. He will also be supervised under Lifetime Sexual Offender Supervision and required to register as a Tier III Sex Offender for life.

According to Court records, Mumford sexually abused a minor child living in his household in 2022. Officials also learned afterwards that in 2018 Mumford sexually abused a separate minor child – living in his household at that time. Although this child immediately alerted adults in the residence to what had occurred, and promptly disclosed the abuse, the offense was not reported to law enforcement when it occurred in 2018. Both victims were under the age of 12.

Additional information from the Wicomico County State’s Attorney:

Mumford pleaded guilty on February 29, 2024, to two separate counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, and sentencing had been deferred pending completion of a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment.

Should he violate probation, Mumford will be subject to an additional Twenty-Eight (28) years of incarceration.