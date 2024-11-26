Salisbury Man Sentenced for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

A Salisbury man has been sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor. In September, 36 year old Steven Behr pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor and prohibited entry onto a property by a sex offender registrant. Sentencing was deferred pending completion of a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment. Last week, Circuit Court for Wicomico County Judge S. James Sarbanes sentenced Behr to 30 years in prison. Following his sentence Behr will be subject to lifetime sexual offender supervision and required to register as a Tier III Sexual Offender for life.

According to court records, between 2022 and 2024 Behr sexually abused a minor child in a household he frequented – and where informal daycare services were provided by the homeowner. At this time Behr was a Tier II registered sex offender – and prohibited from entering a property where daycare services were provided. The victim was under the age of 17.

