Salisbury Man Sentenced in Drug, Firearm Case

Earlier this month, 50-year-old Kambreh Jones of Salisbury was sentenced in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County for Firearm Drug Trafficking, Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Manufacture Cocaine, Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm, and related offenses. Jones was convicted following a two-day jury trial in April 2026. The Honorable Matthew A. Maciarello, Associate Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County sentenced Jones to 45 years, of which ten years are without the possibility of parole. On December 21st, 2023, members from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office executed a search and seizure warrant on Meadow Wood Drive, Salisbury, Maryland. During execution of the warrant officers located a regulated firearm, a large amount of cocaine, oxycodone pills, a large amount of cannabis, and manufacturing equipment used for the production and distribution of narcotics. Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes says the investigation and resulting conviction send a clear message that her office and local law enforcement will not tolerate the illegal drug trade and the addiction and violence it brings to the community. Dykes also specifically thanked the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office for its work on the investigation.