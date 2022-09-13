Salisbury Man Sentenced on Fentanyl Possession & Distribution

A Salisbury man has pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge S. James Sarbanes sentenced 34 year old Darius Deal to 20 years in prison with all but eight years suspended which is to be served in the Maryland Department of Corrections, followed by three years of supervised probation.

Deal was arrested during a traffic stop last December after police found in a search of the vehicle over three grams of fentanyl concealed near the glove compartment.