Salisbury Man Sentenced to 105 Years in Prison

A Salisbury man has been sentenced after his conviction in June for assault, weapons and other offenses. Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge S. James Sarbanes has sentenced 36 year old Antonio Jarmon of Salisbury to 105 years in prison. Court officials say Jarmon has an extensive criminal history and was previously convicted of two separate 1st degree assaults and prohibited from possessing firearms. Court records show that Jarmon was charged with the following:

1st Degree Assault – 2 counts

2nd Degree Assault – 2 counts

Use of a Firearm in a Crime of Violence – 2 counts

Reckless Endangerment from a Motor Vehicle

Loaded Handgun in a Vehicle

Handgun on Person

Possession of a Firearm with a Criminal Conviction

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Officials say that in December of 2021 a drive-by shooting at the Westside Cash Market in Salisbury ended with two victims in front of the Cash Market waiting for their orders were struck by bullets – one in the leg – the other in the side of his head.