Salisbury Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Attempted Armed Robbery

A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for an attempted robbery in August of 2023. Wicomico County State’s Attorney officials say that on June 11, 38 year old Joshua Satchell pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery. Sentencing was postponed for a pre-sentence investigation and Satchell was sentenced by Chief Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, Kathleen Beckstead, last Thursday.

Court documents show the victim and friends were having a barbecue when Satchell and 4 others targeted and robbed them at gunpoint. The victim was shot in the back of the neck and paralyzed. Satchell did not fire the gun, but participated in the robbery. Twenty years is the maximum sentence allowed.

‘

‘