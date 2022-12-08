Salisbury Man Sentenced to 20 Years for First-Degree Child Abuse

35-year-old Tyrique Powell faces 20-years in prison stemming from a child abuse incident that occurred in August, 2020. A 5-week-old infant suffered a skull fracture. The child is living with permanent damage as a result. The Children’s National Medical Center in Washington D.C. diagnosed and treated the infant. The investigation revealed that Powell and the mother said they were with their child throughout the day and unaware of what caused the injuries and reported to the hospital once the child was found unresponsive. Authorities proved this version of events as false. Powell pleaded guilty to First Degree Child Abuse before the chief judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County.

Additional Information from the Press Release

On December 7, 2022, Tyrique Powell, age 35, of Salisbury, Maryland, pleaded guilty to First Degree Child Abuse before the Honorable Kathleen L. Beckstead, Chief Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County. Judge Beckstead sentenced Powell to 20 years in the Division of Corrections. Due to the nature of the crime, Powell will not be eligible for parole until he serves half of his sentence. On August 12, 2020, Child Protective Services received a report from Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital concerning a 5-week-old infant that had sustained a skull fracture.

The severity of the child’s injuries required him to be transported to Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C., whereupon the infant was treated and diagnosed with injuries consistent with severe brain injury and external impacts to the skull. As a result of those injuries, the child suffers long-term and permanent damage. Initially, Powell and the child’s mother stated that they were at their residence with the child throughout the day, were unaware of what caused the injuries, and reported to the hospital once the child was found to be unresponsive. This version of events was proven to be false.

Through further investigative efforts, it was uncovered that Powell inflicted the injuries upon the child, and engaged in a concerted effort to mislead and disrupt law enforcement’s investigation. Investigation ultimately revealed that Powell and the mother did not seek medical attention for the child until hours after the abuse, which contributed to the lasting injuries sustained by the child.

Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie L. Dykes said, “There are no words that will suffice to recount the harm suffered by this infant child, and the callousness with which this crime was committed. Parents are supposed to nurture, care for, and protect their children. This Defendant betrayed every duty bestowed upon him by fatherhood. Due to the diligent and resolute efforts of the prosecutor in this case, as well as the sentence imposed, a semblance of justice is served for this child.”

SA Jamie L. Dykes commended investigators of the Wicomico Child Advocacy Center, as well as Special Investigator Tracy Majors for their work in the investigation. SA Dykes also commended Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Diane Karsnitz, who prosecuted the case, and was chiefly responsible for uncovering the truth in this tragedy.