Salisbury Man Sentenced to 35 Years in Prison for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor and 2nd degree rape. In October, a jury found 47 year old Ezequiel Rosado-Arriaga guilty – sentencing was deferred pending a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health evaluation.

On Thursday Wicomico County Circuit Court Chief Judge Kathleen Beckstead sentenced Rosado-Arriaga to 45 years in prison with all but 35 years suspended. On his eventual release from prison, he will do five years of supervised probation and will be subject to lifetime registration as a Tier III sex offender.

From November, 2018 through August, 2021, Rosado-Arriaga sexually abused a minor child in his home. The victim was under the age of eleven when the abuse began.