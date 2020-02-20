Salisbury man sentenced to 5 years without parole for armed robbery

A Salisbury man convicted of armed robbery has been sentenced to five years in prison.

33-year-old Frank Feather III was convicted late last month by a Wicomico County Jury for the April, 2019 armed robbery of a man at his home in Salisbury, according to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County.

Feather reportedly approached the victim as he sat on his porch along with another man, pulled out a handgun, and demanded he turn over his money.

When the victim refused, Feather fired a shot at the victim’s feet and then fled.

At the time of this offense, Feather was on parole for a 2004 conviction for second degree burglary and another 2004 conviction for conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Feather will serve five years in prison without the possibility of parole.