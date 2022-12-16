Salisbury Man Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A Salisbury man will spend 50 years in prison for his role in the shooting death of Dondre Wilson in April of 2020. In May, Torrey Brittingham was convicted of 2 counts each of 1st and 2nd degree assault and 2 counts of reckless endangerment. Chief Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, the Honorable K. Beckstead, on Thursday sentenced Brittingham to the maximum possible sentence of fifty (50) years of incarceration

Officials in the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s office say Brittingham directed his co-conspirators to ambush Wilson and another man as they sat in their vehicle at the Merrifield Apartments in Salisbury. At least 16 bullets were fired into the car – killing Wilson and injuring another occupant.