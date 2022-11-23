Salisbury Man Sentenced to 60 Years for Murder

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A Salisbury man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for murder. In September, a Wicomico County jury convicted Drequan Savage of 2nd degree murder, 1st degree assault and firearms offenses in the murder of Gerald Nash. On Wednesday the Honorable S. James Sarbanes, Administrative Judge of the First Judicial Circuit sentenced Savage with the maximum penalty.

According to court records, in the early morning of April 7, 2021, an assailant acting at the direction of Savage went in a rear door of a home on Hill Street and shot Nash multiple times in bed. Nash was taken to Tidal Health where he died from his injuries. Officials say Savage had previously arranged with a second co-conspirator to be notified when Nash arrived home and for the rear door to be left unlocked.