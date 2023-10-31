Salisbury Man Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison for Manslaughter

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A Salisbury man pleaded guilty to two counts of grossly negligent manslaughter by automobile Monday and has been sentenced by Wicomico County Circuit Court Judge S. James Sarbanes to twenty years with all suspended but eight years in prison.

Court records show that 23 year old Sammy Hwang crashed into the back of a vehicle on Route 50 at Forest Grove Road in Parsonsburg in July of 2022. The victim’s vehicle went into a tree. One passenger was declared dead at the scene – a second died several weeks later from her injuries. There were five people in that vehicle – all returning home from working overnight. Investigation showed Hwang was speeding and was DUI.

He will be on supervised probation for three years upon release.