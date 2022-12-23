Salisbury Man Sentenced to 8 Years in Prison on Weapons Offenses

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A Salisbury man has been convicted of possession of a firearm and related charges earlier this week by Chief Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County Kathleen Beckstead sentenced Dashawn Rivers to eight years in prison – the mandatory minimum sentence is five years.

Officials in the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s office say Rivers was walking on the railroad tracks with another person on April 15th when they ran from police. A search of Rivers’ revealed a loaded handgun and 32 rounds of ammunition. Rivers was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a prior conviction for robbery.