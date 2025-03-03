Salisbury Man With Burn Injuries Flown to Baltimore Burn Center

A Salisbury man was flown to the Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore after he was injured burning brush in a metal burn barrel. Fruitland firefighters were called to Joseph Drive just before 3pm Sunday and found a small brush fire and a 61 year old man with 1st and 2nd degree burns.

Maryland State Fire Marshal investigators determined that the victim was burning trash and brush to the rear of the residence. It’s possible that heavy winds could be a contributing factor of the fire escaping the burn barrel and igniting the brush and spreading to the victim’s clothing. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to a nearby shed.