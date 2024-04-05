Salisbury Marathon Saturday – Downtown Roads Affected

The Salisbury Marathon, Half Marathon and 5-K races will take place on Saturday in downtown Salisbury. The Marathon is a Boston qualifier.

Registration ends at 7:30pm Friday. Packet pickup is Friday, from 2 to 8pm at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center – there is NO Race Day packet pickup.

ROAD CLOSURES

Friday, April 5, starting at 1:30 p.m.

The Downtown Plaza (West Main Street from Market Street to Division Street) will be closed from 1:30 p.m. onward for event setup.

Saturday, April 6, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m.:

West Main Street from Mill Street to Court Street

Division Street from Route 50 to Camden Street

Camden Street

West Church Street from St. Peter’s Street to Division Street

St. Peter’s Street

Southbound Riverside Drive will be closed from Riverside Drive Extended to the roundabout; Riverside Drive will have northbound traffic only during the race

Mill Street from the roundabout to Route 50

In addition, South Park Drive by the City Park will be closed from Beaver Dam Drive to Snow Hill Road from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information and updates on road closures, visit our social media platforms. Race courses are available at www.RunSBY.com.