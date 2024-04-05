Salisbury Marathon Saturday – Downtown Roads Affected
April 5, 2024/
The Salisbury Marathon, Half Marathon and 5-K races will take place on Saturday in downtown Salisbury. The Marathon is a Boston qualifier.
Registration ends at 7:30pm Friday. Packet pickup is Friday, from 2 to 8pm at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center – there is NO Race Day packet pickup.
ROAD CLOSURES
Friday, April 5, starting at 1:30 p.m.
- The Downtown Plaza (West Main Street from Market Street to Division Street) will be closed from 1:30 p.m. onward for event setup.
Saturday, April 6, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m.:
- West Main Street from Mill Street to Court Street
- Division Street from Route 50 to Camden Street
- Camden Street
- West Church Street from St. Peter’s Street to Division Street
- St. Peter’s Street
- Southbound Riverside Drive will be closed from Riverside Drive Extended to the roundabout; Riverside Drive will have northbound traffic only during the race
- Mill Street from the roundabout to Route 50
In addition, South Park Drive by the City Park will be closed from Beaver Dam Drive to Snow Hill Road from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday.
For more information and updates on road closures, visit our social media platforms. Race courses are available at www.RunSBY.com.