Salisbury & Maryland State Police Investigate Deadly Crash Thursday Evening

Salisbury Police and Maryland State Police are investigating a crash Thursday evening just before 4:30 on South Salisbury Boulevard. Police say that a van and motorcycle collided in the area of Pinehurst Avenue.

Investigation revealed that 22 year old Ethan Smith of Mardela Springs was operating the motorcycle northbound at a high rate of speed and collided with a southbound transit making a left turn into a business parking lot. Police say Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by Salisbury EMS. The driver of the van was taken to Tidal Health for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this crash should contact Salisbury Police at 410-548-3165 or Maryland State Police at 410-749-3101.