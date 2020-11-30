Salisbury Mayor Jake Day Promoted In US Army While Deployed

Salisbury Mayor Jake Day, currently deployed with the U.S. Army in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, has been promoted to the rank of Major. The ceremony took place on a C-130 Hercules near Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti.



Day is serving as Deputy Director of Information Operations and Special Technical Operations Chief for Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa.



Some family members and the City Administrator also witnessed the ceremony over Zoom.



Day is about halfway through an eleven-month tour. He has 12 years of Military service.