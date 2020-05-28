Salisbury Mayor Jake Day to be Deployed in Support of Operation Enduring Freedom

Mayor Jake Day, an Information Operations Officer with the 110th Information Operations Battalion of the Maryland Army National Guard, today announced that he has received deployment orders, and will report for duty within the coming weeks. He will serve with the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa and associated units for approximately 10 months, and will return to Salisbury in May of 2021. City Administrator Julia Glanz will take over executive duties for the duration of the deployment as Acting Mayor.

Jake Day enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2009. He is a graduate of Information Operations Qualification Course, Maneuver Captain’s Career Course, Armor Basic Officer Leaders Course, Officer Candidate School and Basic Combat Training at Fort Benning, GA. He has previously served as the Senior TAC Officer at the Officer Candidate School, a Platoon Leader and Executive Officer in the 158th Cavalry Regiment and as Aide-de-Camp to Brigadier General Peter Hinz, the Commander of the Maryland Army National Guard.

The 110th IO Battalion provides an ongoing rotation of Information Operations planners to support the Combined Joint Task Force’s operations throughout 12 countries, including Somalia, Djibouti and others. The unit is tasked with integration and synchronization of Information-Related Capabilities (IRCs), including cyber, psychological operations, electronic warfare, civil affairs and others.

“We’ve known that the day could come when my team with the 110th IO Battalion would receive the order to deploy,” said Mayor Day. “I am honored to do my part to ensure that the citizens of this community and all Americans remain safe and free. No matter where the call may take me, I go with confidence in the leadership of City Administrator Glanz, as well as the capability of our other 434 City employees, and I know that our work will continue unhindered. The citizens of Salisbury can count on that.”

Since her appointment to the position in February 2017, Julia Glanz has been instrumental in the reorganization of city government, and was a driving force in the successful campaign to host the National Folk Festival. As the Mayor’s Chief Administrative Officer, Glanz oversees all functions of city government, and manages communications and messaging. Prior to her appointment, Glanz served as Deputy City Administrator. She is a graduate of Salisbury University, having earned Bachelor’s Degrees in Business Management and Political Science, and her Master’s Degree in Conflict Analysis and Dispute Resolution. She lives in Salisbury, is a member of the Board of Directors for the Salisbury University Alumni Association, and she is a proud volunteer with America’s VetDogs – a non-profit which trains emotional support animals for United States military veterans.

Glanz said, “From the first day that I came to Salisbury, I knew I had found a place that I wanted to stay forever. It has been such an honor to serve this city – first as Deputy City Administrator, and then as Administrator – and I am prepared to keep us on track, and face every challenge we may face together. The citizens of Salisbury have my unwavering dedication, and that is my promise.”

With receipt of the orders, Mayor Day becomes one of three strong mayors who have been called to deploy while serving in their elected capacity. He joins Brent Taylor, Mayor of North Ogden Utah, and Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Mayor Day recently spoke to Mayor Buttigieg about the impact of deployment upon government operations in South Bend.

“This is such a unique situation,” said Mayor Day. “I consider myself tremendously lucky to have received Mayor Pete’s insight. He has reaffirmed my confidence that we are doing precisely what we need to do to ensure a seamless transition into, and then back out of this period. My heart will be here, with all of you, and with my beautiful family, but I know – beyond any shadow of a doubt – that we’re all in good hands.”