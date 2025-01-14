Salisbury Mobile Home Fire Displaces 2

Salisbury firefighters were called for a residential fire on Hinman Lane in Salisbury Monday afternoon around 4:30. The fire was discovered by the occupants who were at home when the fire broke out in the mobile home. Maryland State Fire Marshal inspectors say the home had a smoke alarm, but it was not operational.

The fire began inside the home – the cause remains under investigation. The two occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.

