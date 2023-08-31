Salisbury Officials Introducing New Software to Connect Personally with Residents

If you live in Salisbury, you’ll be able to better connect with city officials, thanks to new software they’ve introduced. According to the City of Salisbury, in addition to helping them connect personally with residents, the innovative approach is designed to foster transparency and elevate accessibility to new heights. Rep’d, an ingenious video Q&A platform, is designed to empower residents to directly engage with City officials, obtaining concise and personalized video responses. Through real-time email notifications promptly delivered to their inboxes, residents are swiftly alerted once their queries are addressed. With Rep’d, every member of the community will be able to use a virtual microphone that is provided, which enables them to effortlessly interact with City leadership.

Additional Information from the City of Salisbury:

Media Specialist Jordan Ray expressed, “Our relentless pursuit of avenues to forge personal connections within the Salisbury community, while ensuring comprehensive resident awareness, has led us to this exceptional tool. We envision utilizing this platform to ensure every individual in Salisbury feels not just heard and informed, but intricately linked with our City’s leadership.”

We cordially invite all residents to partake in this transformative discourse by visiting repd.us/salisbury. Embrace the future of civic engagement with Rep’d, where your voice finds its most compelling platform yet.