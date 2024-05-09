Salisbury Parking Garage Arms to Remain Up during the Month of May

There’s been another setback in the launch of the City of Salisbury’s project with Flowbird in the Circle Avenue Parking Garage. It has been decided that the mechanical arms will remain up throughout the month of May in order to alleviate delays entering and exiting the garage. The City will revisit the status and the arms will remain in the up position longer if necessary. Permit holders will still be responsible for paying their parking fees during May. Mayor Randy Taylor said after countless attempts to work through the difficulties concerning both hardware and software since the initial launch in February, they seem to be no closer to an acceptable long-term solution.

Statement from the Mayor:

“After countless attempts to work through the difficulties concerning both hardware and software since the initial launch in February, we seem to be no closer to an acceptable long-term solution,” Mayor Randy Taylor said. “We are in the process of evaluating the relationship and will be coming to a decision point soon. We extend our deepest apologies to all of those who have been affected by this, thus far, fruitless project.”