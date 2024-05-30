Salisbury PD and Maryland State Police Detectives Investigating Salisbury Murder Case

A murder investigation is currently underway by detectives of the Salisbury Police Department and the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit. On May 26th, officers were dispatched to a home on Adams Avenue where they found Patoria Giddens dead inside the residence. Ms. Giddens had been reported missing through Salisbury PD earlier in May. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and have preliminarily ruled Ms. Giddens’ death a homicide. Maryland State Police is the lead investigative agency for this incident.

Contact Numbers for Information leading to an Arrest:

Information can be provided to MSP at (410)749-3101, SPD at (410)548-3165, or anonymously through Crime Solvers at (410)548-1776. Crime Solvers will offer up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.