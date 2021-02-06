Salisbury PD Arrest 2, Search for 1 in Home Invasion

Image courtesy Salisbury PD

Salisbury Police continue to look for 1 suspect wanted in a home invasion that occurred early Monday morning – 2 others are under arrest. Police were called to a home on Liberty Street just after 3:30am and heard a gunshot coming from inside. Police met with a 21 year old woman who was yelling for help – and a 22 year old male resident. The victims said that five males left the rear of the residence and drove away. The male resident is familiar with the suspects and told police he’d seen them surrounding his vehicle. Then three of the suspects approached the house – 17 year old Micah Belote of Cambridge was carrying a handgun and 21 year old Jordan Jean Pierre went inside while a 14 year old stayed outside the door. Belote fired one shot in the direction of the victims – then the three left in a vehicle. Police have arrested Jean Pierre and the 14 year old who are both from Salisbury and have an arrest warrant for Belote, who will be charged as an adult.