Salisbury PD Arrest Princess Anne Man in August 7th Shooting

Salisbury Police have arrested a suspect in connection with an assault with a firearm that occurred on August 7th. Police have arrested 21 year old Raekwon Burton of Princess Anne in connection with a shooting that left a 24 year old man hospitalized. Police say the victim had been parked on Smith Street when an unidentified man approached, displayed the firearm and shot the victim through the passenger side window of the vehicle and ran off.

A friend of the victim observed the victim’s injury and shortly thereafter transported the victim to the hospital to be seen by medical personnel. The victim’s condition is stable and his injury is no longer considered life-threatening.

Burton was arrested Tuesday morning after members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) and the Salisbury Police Department Crime Reduction Unit located him in the area of E. Vine Street and Hastings Street. Burton was taken into custody without incident and later released to the Wicomico County Detention Center to have an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner. Burton is charged with 1st and 2nd degree attempted murder and 1st and 2nd degree assault – the investigation is on-going.