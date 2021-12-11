UPDATED: Salisbury PD Make Arrest in PNC Bank Robbery

Image courtesy Salisbury Police

UPDATED – 12/11/21 – A Salisbury woman has been charged in a robbery at the PNC Bank on North Salisbury Boulevard on December 3rd. Salisbury Police say the suspect handed bank employees a note demanding money. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash. With help from tips from the community, Police identified the suspect as 53 year old Tynise Adkins. She was arrested last week after a search and seizure warrant was executed at her home.

Police in Salisbury are looking for a woman who walked into the PNC Bank on North Salisbury Boulevard Friday afternoon and demanded cash. Salisbury Police are looking for this woman who is wanted for questioning. If you can identify her – contact Salisbury Police – 410-548-3165.