Salisbury Police Conducting Death Investigation

Emergency personnel in Salisbury were called to the area of Mill Street and Riverside Drive around 2:30 this morning. Salisbury Fire Department dive team was searching the Wicomico River for a reported person in the water. Salisbury Police say this is now a death investigation – with the Criminal Investigation Division leading the investigation – the Salisbury Fire Department and the Medical Examiners Office are also assisting.

Crews were on the scene at the Wicomico River for about 90 minutes.

Anyone with information should contact Salisbury Police at 410-548-3165.

