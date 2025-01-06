Salisbury Police Declare State of Emergency for City of Salisbury

City of Salisbury offices are closed today because of the storm.

Salisbury Police Chief, Dave Meienschein has declared a State of Emergency within the City – and advises that if you do not have to leave your home today – stay off the roads. The State of Emergency makes it unlawful for any person to park a vehicle on any city street that is designated and signposted as a snow emergency route – and for which a snow emergency has been declared in effect. Also vehicles that are parked along a snow emergency route can be towed and impounded. A reminder – property owners must remove snow from their sidewalks for the entire length of their property at a width of 4-feet and must take place within 6 hours after the snow stops falling. Fire hydrants should also be cleared with a 4-foot diameter shoveled around it.

Additional information from the City of Salisbury:

snow emergency route as deemed necessary. Pursuant to Chapter 10.12.020 of the Municipal Code of the City of Salisbury, the Chief of Police may declare a snow emergency for all snow emergency routes as a whole or for any one or moreas deemed necessary.

Pursuant to Chapter 10.12.040 of the Municipal Code of the City of Salisbury, it is unlawful for any person to park a vehicle on any city street that is designated and appropriately signposted as a snow emergency route and for which a snow emergency has been declared and is in effect.

Additionally, pursuant to Chapter 10.12.050, during the time when a snow emergency is in effect, the police department shall have the authority to take possession of, issue citations for, remove, tow away and impound any vehicle found parked, stalled, incapable of proceeding under its own power or left unattended upon any street designated as a snow emergency route; and, before the owner thereof may thereafter obtain possession of such vehicles, he shall first pay the cost of removing such vehicle and any storage charges.

For service calls after normal business hours, please contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165. For emergency situations, please dial 911 immediately.

Please remember that property owners adjacent to any street within the City limits are responsible for the removal of snow from their sidewalks. The snow must be removed for the entire length of their property for a width of four feet. The removal must take place within six hours after the snow has stopped falling. If the snow stopped between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 a.m. then the snow needs to be removed before 2 p.m.

If you live near a fire hydrant, the Salisbury Fire Department urges you to make sure it is accessible with a 4-foot diameter area shoveled around it.

this page of the City website. All important information regarding City snow removal is available onof the City website.

CITY CLOSURES

City of Salisbury Offices are closed Monday, Jan. 6. Trash and recycling operations have been suspended until the routes clear.

The Salisbury Zoo will be closed on Monday, Jan. 6 in anticipation of poor weather. The Zoo is scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The Truitt Street Community Center and the Newton Street Community Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 6. They are expected to reopen Tuesday, Jan. 7, but will close with the Wicomico County Schools.