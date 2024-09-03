Salisbury Police Department Requesting Public’s Help in Locating Missing Teenager

The Salisbury Police Department needs help in locating a missing 17-year-old. His name is Matthew Walsh. He was last seen on Birchwood Drive on August 29th at approximately 6:18 PM. Matthew is described as being 6′ in height, 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing black pants, a black t-shirt, and black shoes. Matthew has a health condition that requires medication. Anyone with information should contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165.