Salisbury Police ID Suspect In Recent Shooting

Salisbury Police have identified a suspect in a recent shooting that left three people wounded.

A woman and two young men were struck Tuesday afternoon July 13th in the 100-block of First Street, as several people were arguing. The suspect fired shots as he was running away.

Police said that the suspect is 18-year-old Izreal Wallace of Salisbury, who is now wanted for attempted first-degree murder. According to police, he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has seen Wallace or knows where is is asked to contact Salisbury Police at (410) 548-3165 or Maryland Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.