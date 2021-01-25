Salisbury Police Investigate Assault, Shooting

Salisbury Police are searching for one of two suspects in connection with an assault involving a firearm.

According to Salisbury Police, a 27-year-old woman had arrived at a residence on College Lane last Tuesday to meet with a former boyfriend to get some personal belongings. 26-year-old Abel Yamil Rivera-Alvira, according to police and the victim, held out a knife and forced the woman into a sexual act.

Police also said Rivera-Alvira handed an AK-47-style weapon to his brother, 23-year-old Benjamin Rivera-Alvira. The victim left and drove away and reported hearing two gunshots. Benjamin Alvira-Rivera is accused of driving in pursuit of the victim.

The vehicle was found abandoned.

Abel Rivera-Alvira was arrested, and Benjamin Rivera-Alvira is still at large.

Abel Rivera-Alvira is charged with First Degree Rape, Second Degree Rape, First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Handgun on Person, Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony, Attempted First Degree Murder, and Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Benjamin Rivera-Alvira is wanted for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Handgun on Person, Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony, and Firearm Possession with Felony Conviction.