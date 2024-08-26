Salisbury Police Investigating Assault with a Machete

Salisbury Police are investigating an assault with a machete. Police say that a 30 year old male victim went to a residence on Virginia Avenue to have a discussion with the 33 year old male suspect when during the discussion the suspect obtained a machete and began swinging it at the victim. Another person was able to separate the two and the suspect left the area. The victim was treated for a non-life threatening injury. The suspect has been identified and police will apply for criminal charges through the District Court Commissioner’s Office.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Salisbury Police at 410-5483165 or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.