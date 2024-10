The Salisbury Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating 42-year-old Joseph Alexis, who was last seen within the 200 block of Lake Street on September 30th, at just after midnight. Alexis is described as being 6′ 1″ in height, 190 pounds, and was last seen wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt, and black shoes. Anyone with information should contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165.