The Salisbury Police Department is seeking assistance in locating 17-year-old Natalin Anali Ortiz Lopez, who was last seen within the 800 block of East Church Street on August 10th at approximately 11:00 AM. Natalin is described as being 4′ 11″ in height, 110 pounds. Anyone with information should contact the Salisbury Police Department at 410-548-3165.